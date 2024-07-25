Boston police investigating after 2 people shot in Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Crossing that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Summer Street near Macy’s just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers scattered on the road and the sidewalk. At least one bullet casing was found as well.

According to Boston EMS, two people were hospitalized. There was no word on their condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Boston 25 has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

