Boston police arrest 13 people in human trafficking bust near Mass and Cass corridor

BOSTON — Police in Boston have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a human trafficking bust near the city’s trouble-plagued Mass and Cass corridor.

The Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, with the help of the Massachusetts State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, carried out a proactive enforcement operation in Roxbury on Monday with a focus on the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, authorities said.

“The operation targeted individuals engaged in criminal activity in the New Market Square area, with the goal of reducing sexual exploitation, disrupting the recruitment of victims, and addressing related criminal offenses,” Boston police noted in a news release. “Additional objectives included reducing property crime and mitigating blight-related concerns.”

Boston police say law enforcement officers conducted targeted observations in the Allerton and Pompeii Street areas to assess and address ongoing criminal activity, resulting in 13 arrests.

The following suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on the following charges:

33-year-old Eliphete Pierre, of Brockton: Sexual conduct for a fee

46-year-old Adam C. Evans, of Brockton: Possession of Class B substance

30-year-old Ralph Milord, of Stoughton: Outstanding default warrants out of Boston Municipal Court for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, common law interference with a police officer, withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

48-year-old Nathan McGuire, of Boston: Sexual conduct for a fee and an outstanding straight warrant for violations of the auto laws

38-year-old Donell P. Bernard, of Brockton: Sexual conduct for a fee

40-year-old Stephen C. Leong, of Marshfield: Sexual conduct for a fee

49-year-old Jamal Pryor, of Boston: Sexual conduct for a fee

47-year-old Rey F. Becceril, of Brockton: Sexual conduct for a fee

43-year-old Christifier C. Littlewood, of Winchendon: Sexual

26-year-old Cristian Brito-Delahera, of Melrose: Sexual conduct for a fee

44-year-old Obdulio Perez Ixcot, of Everett: Sexual conduct for a fee

31-year-old Mohamed A. Mahgoub, of Boston: Sexual conduct for a fee

40-year-old Gedenilson C. Ribeiro, of Everett: Sexual conduct for a fee and resisting arrest.

Mass and Cass safety concerns

The embattled Mass and Cass corridor has long been the epicenter of Boston’s opioid crisis.

Neighbors in Boston’s South End and surrounding neighborhoods have been calling for a drastic shift in the city’s Mass and Cass approach since the start of summer.

Earlier this month, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn filed a resolution to declare the area around Mass and Cass a public health and humanitarian crisis.

Citing discarded needles, human feces, and pubic drug use, Flynn also said the city’s current Mass and Cass plan isn’t working.

Boston 25 News has also reported on fed-up families selling their homes in the area since the pandemic.

