Boston officer charged in deadly shooting of carjacking suspect due back in court

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer accused in the deadly shooting of a carjacking suspect is expected back in court Tuesday as his case moves toward trial.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley, 34, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the March shooting death of 39-year-old Stevenson King. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege O’Malley used unnecessary force when he opened fire on King, who was inside a vehicle during the incident in March 2026. Authorities have said King was putting other officers in danger at the time of the shooting.

O’Malley has maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Bodycam video impounded ahead of trial for Boston officer charged in deadly Roxbury shooting

The case has drawn significant attention as prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to battle over the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Body camera footage from the encounter is expected to play a key role in the proceedings and will likely be shown during trial.

A trial date has not yet been finalized, but proceedings could begin as early as May 2027.

O’Malley is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

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