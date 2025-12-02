Boston Mayor Wu joins coalition suing President Trump over $29M in homelessness funding cuts

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has joined a coalition of cities and nonprofits suing President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, alleging that new federal restrictions on homelessness funding could leave more than 1,000 people on the streets this winter.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Rhode Island, claims the administration abruptly rescinded a two-year funding plan and imposed a new policy that slashes support for permanent housing and adds controversial conditions tied to law enforcement, gender identity, and immigration status.

Boston says the changes will cost the city $29 million, jeopardizing housing for hundreds of families, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

The suit argues HUD’s new rules violate federal law and the Constitution, calling them “arbitrary and capricious.”

Mayor Wu warned the cuts could “force programs to shutter and put thousands back into homelessness,” as the city braces for winter.

Other plaintiffs include Boston, Cambridge, San Francisco, Nashville, Santa Clara County, and national advocacy groups like the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Read the full lawsuit below:

