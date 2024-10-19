Boston man facing drug trafficking charges after officers spot expired registration, police say

BOSTON — A Boston man was arrested Friday morning on drug trafficking charges after officers caught him driving with an expired registration, law enforcement officials said.

Lorenzo Myers, 37, is facing charges including trafficking of a Class A drug, trafficking of a Class B drug, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers on patrol in the area of Tremont Street and Columbus Avenue around 12:15 a.m. observed a motor vehicle with an expired registration and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The driver, later identified as Myers, was ordered out of the vehicle and a subsequent search yielded three plastic bags of fentanyl, three bags of crack cocaine, 14 bags of marijuana, two digital scales, and nearly $600 in cash, according to police.

The drugs were later weighed and determined to be 31 grams of fentanyl and 40 grams of crack cocaine, police noted.

Myers will be called to Roxbury District Court to face the charges.

