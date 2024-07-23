Boston man arrested on firearm smuggling charges

A Boston man was arrested and charged last week in federal court in Boston, in connection with illegal firearm smuggling between the US and the Dominican Republic, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

26-year-old Alexis Lara Herrera was charged with one count of smuggling goods from the United States; aiding and abetting. He made his initial appearance in court last Friday where he pleaded not guilty.

Herrera is currently being held in federal custody, pending trial.

According to charging documents, around March 18, 2023, local law enforcement in the Port of Haina in the Dominican Republic were conducting security checks on international freight, including a shipping container bound for Brooklyn.

During their search of the container, law enforcement discovered a shipping manifest indicating that the container held household goods. They also found four Glock firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition inside of an air conditioner.

Further investigation revealed that the shipping container originated in Boston.

Federal prosecutors allege that Herrera purchased four Glock firearms seized in the Dominican Republic from federally licensed firearms dealers. Herrera was also allegedly in contact with co-conspirators throughout the shipment.

A search of Herrera’s phone allegedly showed his engagement in firearms smuggling, including texts and a photo of multiple guns. Other evidence recovered from forensics of Herrera’s cell phone indicated that he allegedly discussed numerous shipments of firearms to the Dominican Republic, including one in June 2023 after authorities seized the March shipment.

The charge of smuggling goods from the United States; aiding and abetting provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

