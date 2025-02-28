Boston lawmaker pushes for rideshare changes after sexual assault incident involving Uber driver

BOSTON — A judge did not rule on whether to allow Hermann Ngoufack Jiokeng, 39, of Brighton to be released on bail during a dangerousness hearing on Friday in Boston Municipal Court.

Jiokeng, who was given permission to conceal his identity during the hearing, is accused of raping a female passenger late Saturday night, February 22nd, according to Boston Police.

They say the victim got into the Uber from a South Boston location to her residence.

“The victim indicates that she was raped in the back of the vehicle,” according to a victim statement shared by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at the hearing.

The prosecution went on to tell the judge that there was no way the victim would be able to consent because of her high level of intoxication.

They said the victim’s roommate wound up calling 911 after she saw Jiokeng’s vehicle parked outside of their apartment.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is grateful to city police for making a swift arrest in this “horrible situation.” Boston 25 asked Wu about what steps the city can take to regulate rideshare drivers, “At the city level, we are focused on keeping everyone safe, and, in this case, finishing the investigation.

She said the state, Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has control when it comes to regulating the rideshare industry.

However, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn would like the City of Boston and Boston police to have a larger role in overseeing and regulating drivers who work for services like Uber and Lyft, including police conducting the background checks. He also wants rideshare drivers to undergo fingerprinting and registering with the City of Boston. Currently, Massachusetts only requires a two-step background check.

Flynn sent a letter to Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox this week urging the change.

“Passengers in Uber and Lyft deserve and need a protection, and to ensure their safety is paramount,” Flynn told Boston 25.

Flynn has called for a Boston City Council hearing next Wednesday to discuss the aforementioned modifications.

Jiokeng will be held without bail until a judge decides on whether he is a danger to the community. No timeline has been set for that decision.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400. Community members can anonymously submit tips to Crimestoppers at 1-800 494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

