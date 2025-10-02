Boston firefighters respond after heavy fire in multi-story Dorchester building

BOSTON — Boston firefighters responded to an intense fire on Becket Street in Dorchester on Wednesday night.

The fire sent 2 people to the hospital and displaced 18 people along with several pets, according to fire officials.

The fire reached a 3rd alarm after flames spread to all three floors of the building.

At approximately 7:00 heavy fire on all 3 floors of the rear porches in a multi family building on Beckett st Dorchester . A 3rd alarm has been ordered , all companies are working pic.twitter.com/1Rz7aqOoxB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 1, 2025

The Boston Fire Department shared photos showing the back porches of the building completely burnt through.

Heavy fire is knocked down at Becket St. All porches are burnt thru. Several ground ladders were used to surround the 3 family . All companies still chasing fire within & garage on side of house pic.twitter.com/4MMYhFEmW0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 1, 2025

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire inside the building and garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

