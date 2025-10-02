Local

Boston firefighters respond after heavy fire in multi-story Dorchester building

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston firefighters responded to an intense fire on Becket Street in Dorchester on Wednesday night.

The fire sent 2 people to the hospital and displaced 18 people along with several pets, according to fire officials.

The fire reached a 3rd alarm after flames spread to all three floors of the building.

The Boston Fire Department shared photos showing the back porches of the building completely burnt through.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire inside the building and garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

