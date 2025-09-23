Boston double shooting: Home security camera captures eruption of gunfire, crash, screams

BOSTON — A home security camera captured the sounds of gunfire, a car crash, and screams from residents of a Boston neighborhood following a late-night incident that resulted in three people being taken to the hospital.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Temple Street in the city’s Mattapan section just before 11 p.m. found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle involved in the incident was also found crashed nearby. Inside the wreckage, police said officers discovered an uninjured family member of one of the gunshot victims. That person underwent an evaluation at a local hospital.

Audio from a backyard security camera in the neighborhood captured dozens of gunshots, the sound of an apparent car slamming into a telephone pole, and several piercing screams.

Neighborhood resident Richard McHugh said he heard the hail of gunfire.

“I was sitting there watching TV and I heard, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” McHugh recalled. “I said to my sister, ‘That doesn’t sound like firecrackers.’ So I dove on the floor and I called 911 too.”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

