Boston Dance Company Redefines Performance Through Inclusive Dance

A Boston dance company is putting on a performance this weekend, and the show and the members all have something a little special about them.

Elise Patterson, the executive director of Abilities Dance Boston, joined Boston 25 to speak about the mission of her dance company and their upcoming recitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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