Boston councilor pushes for more public bathrooms ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

BOSTON — A Boston city councilor is calling for more public restrooms across the city, citing growing public health concerns and an expected surge in visitors.

Councilor Brian Worrell said the lack of accessible bathrooms is an ongoing issue for residents and visitors alike, and warned it could become more urgent with major events on the horizon—including the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Worrell is proposing to set aside $100,000 in the city’s budget to expand access to public bathrooms throughout Boston.

He argues the investment would improve sanitation, accessibility, and overall public health, particularly in high-traffic areas where options are currently limited.

The proposal comes as city leaders prepare for an influx of visitors, with officials looking at ways to improve infrastructure and services ahead of the international event.

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