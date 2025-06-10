Boston Convention Center to be renamed for former mayor Thomas Menino

BOSTON — Boston’s convention hub will soon be renamed to honor the man who served the city for over two decades.

The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center will be redubbed the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority said Tuesday.

Menino served as Boston’s mayor from 1993 to 2014, the longest mayoral service tenure in the city’s nearly 500-year-old history.

Menino’s post-mayoral life was cut short after he died in October 2014 due to advanced cancer.

Menino galvanized an era of urban development in the city, including rapid growth of the Seaport district, where the convention center stands.

“Mayor Menino loved Boston deeply, and he made our city into the global hub for business, commerce and tourism that we know it to be today,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I was honored to sign this law renaming the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center after Mayor Menino because it is a wonderful way to pay tribute to his amazing legacy and send a strong message that Boston is a place to be for people and businesses from around the world.”

The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center hosted 136 events last year, welcoming over 500,000 attendees to Boston.

“Mayor Menino’s love for Boston, care for every resident and every neighborhood, and belief in our City’s future forever changed Boston,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “He guided our City through some of the hardest times in our history, and led the way for a future generation of leaders. His legacy will now live on in another new way, representing a convention center that welcomes people and collaborations from around the world.”

The official rechristening is set for July 12.

