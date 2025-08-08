Boston Celtics agree to multi-year contract extension with head coach Joe Mazzulla

BOSTON — Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will see the New England native on the sidelines for years to come.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

“This is truly a blessing,” said Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

The Johnston, Rhode Island native has spent seven seasons in Boston and three as head coach since taking over after former head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension and subsequent dismissal.

Mazzula touts a 182-64 regular season record (.740 winning percentage) and has gone 33-17 in the playoffs (.660), including a dominating 16-3 playoff run to the 2024 NBA Championship. Mazzulla was the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since Bill Russell accomplished the feat as player-coach in 1969.

“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach – including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”

Mazzulla is facing the prospect of a season without star Jayson Tatum for the first time since he’s come to Boston.

In a flurry of moves that saw 2024 NBA champions Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday traded away, the Celtics have reduced their payroll from $540 million to $239 million to remain below the second apron.

