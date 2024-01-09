Boston Calling announces star-studded lineup of performers for 2024 music festival

BOSTON — Boston Calling on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical performers for its 2024 festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex.
Headlining acts for the upcoming three-day event over Memorial Day Weekend include Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges on Friday, May 24, Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab on Saturday, May 25, and The Killers and Hozier on Sunday, May 26.
Other performers who will take the stage are scheduled as follows:
Friday, May 24
- Renee Rapp
- young the giant
- Luke Hemmings
- David Kushner
- Cannons
- Beach Weather
- Madi Diaz
- Ric Wilson
- Maris
- Divine Sweater
- Kieran Rhodes
- Justin Clancy
- The Wolff Sisters
- KEI
- JVK
Saturday, May 25
- Khruangbin
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Jessie Murph
- d4vd
- The Red Clay Stray
- Tanner Usrey
- Bad Rabbits
- The Castellows
- Motherfoolk
- Senseless Optimism
- Toritori
- Ward Hayden & The Outliers
- Paper Lady
- Cakeswagg
- Highwater Haulers
Sunday, May 26
- Megan Thee Stallion
- The Revivalists
- LoveJoy
- Chappell Roan
- Blondshell
- Royel Otis
- The Heavy Heavy
- Christone King Fish Ingram f
- Francis of Delirium
- Stefan Thev
- The Thing
- Fleshwater
- Zola Simone
- Billy Dean Thomas
- Tysk Tysk Task
Presale for tickets begins on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Boston Calling is offering a sign-up code via text message and email.
The festival is also known for its collection of visual arts and a 100-foot Ferris wheel.
The menu offers everything from lobster rolls to southern barbeque, as well as adult beverages.
