Boston Calling announces star-studded lineup of performers for 2024 music festival

BOSTON — Boston Calling on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical performers for its 2024 festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Headlining acts for the upcoming three-day event over Memorial Day Weekend include Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges on Friday, May 24, Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab on Saturday, May 25, and The Killers and Hozier on Sunday, May 26.

Other performers who will take the stage are scheduled as follows:

Friday, May 24

Renee Rapp

young the giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Madi Diaz

Ric Wilson

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

KEI

JVK

Saturday, May 25

Khruangbin

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Stray

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfoolk

Senseless Optimism

Toritori

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

Sunday, May 26

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

LoveJoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone King Fish Ingram f

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task

Presale for tickets begins on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Boston Calling is offering a sign-up code via text message and email.

The festival is also known for its collection of visual arts and a 100-foot Ferris wheel.

The menu offers everything from lobster rolls to southern barbeque, as well as adult beverages.

