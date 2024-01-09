Local

Boston Calling announces star-studded lineup of performers for 2024 music festival

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Boston Calling on Tuesday announced its lineup of musical performers for its 2024 festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Headlining acts for the upcoming three-day event over Memorial Day Weekend include Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges on Friday, May 24, Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab on Saturday, May 25, and The Killers and Hozier on Sunday, May 26.

Other performers who will take the stage are scheduled as follows:

Friday, May 24

  • Renee Rapp
  • young the giant
  • Luke Hemmings
  • David Kushner
  • Cannons
  • Beach Weather
  • Madi Diaz
  • Ric Wilson
  • Maris
  • Divine Sweater
  • Kieran Rhodes
  • Justin Clancy
  • The Wolff Sisters
  • KEI
  • JVK

Saturday, May 25

  • Khruangbin
  • Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
  • Jessie Murph
  • d4vd
  • The Red Clay Stray
  • Tanner Usrey
  • Bad Rabbits
  • The Castellows
  • Motherfoolk
  • Senseless Optimism
  • Toritori
  • Ward Hayden & The Outliers
  • Paper Lady
  • Cakeswagg
  • Highwater Haulers

Sunday, May 26

  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • The Revivalists
  • LoveJoy
  • Chappell Roan
  • Blondshell
  • Royel Otis
  • The Heavy Heavy
  • Christone King Fish Ingram f
  • Francis of Delirium
  • Stefan Thev
  • The Thing
  • Fleshwater
  • Zola Simone
  • Billy Dean Thomas
  • Tysk Tysk Task

Presale for tickets begins on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Boston Calling is offering a sign-up code via text message and email.

The festival is also known for its collection of visual arts and a 100-foot Ferris wheel.

The menu offers everything from lobster rolls to southern barbeque, as well as adult beverages.

Boston Calling 2024 is HERE 🎸 Sign up now for a presale passcode at www.bostoncalling.com Presale starts THURSDAY 1/11 at 10 am EST

Posted by Boston Calling Music Festival on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

