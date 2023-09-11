Boston-based DraftKings slammed after offering ‘never forget’ sports parlay on 9/11

BOSTON — Boston-based DraftKings is apologizing after its sportsbook offered a “never forget” parlay option on three New York teams on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The three-leg parlay option, which was pulled down by late Monday morning, offered gamers the chance to place a wager on the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and New York Jets to all win at +651 odds.

The parlay was titled “Never Forget: Bet these New York teams to win on 9/11,” according to screengrabs that were widely shared on social media.

In a statement posted on X shortly before noon, DraftKings wrote, “We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

DraftKings’ statement was met with backlash, including one X user who wrote, “You do not respect the significance of the day, nor do you respect the human beings who bet on sports with you.”

Other X users wrote, “Beyond unacceptable,” “Repulsive,” and “Do better!”

The Mets are slated are slated to host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field in New York City, where the World Trade Center towers were struck by planes hijacked by terrorists. The Yankees are playing against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway at 7:10 p.m., while the New York Jets are playing against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Of the 2,996 people who died in the attacks, 206 of them either lived in or were from Massachusetts.

