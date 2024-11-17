Local

Boston 25′s Butch Stearns inducted into the Braintree High School Athletic Hall of Fame

By Boston 25 News Staff

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Boston 25′s very own sports director, Butch Stearns, was inducted into the Braintree High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Butch, a graduate of Braintree High School in 1978, was honored with the Chairman’s Award for his contributions to his work and for his play as a member of the Braintree Baseball team.

In his speech, Butch exclaimed he was honored to be a part of the Hall of Fame, saying he was proud to be a storyteller. “I’m going in as a storyteller, it’s something I’ve been passionate about my entire life.”

Butch was also inducted alongside some of his Baseball teammates from the 1977-1978 squads.

Congratulations Butch! We’re all so proud of you!

