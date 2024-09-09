Boston 25 welcoming Nicole Gabe to the Morning News Team, rolling out more news at 11, 12, & 4

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 News is welcoming Nicole Gabe to the morning news team this week, in addition to rolling out more news at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Gabe is an award-winning journalist who comes to Boston 25 after spending five years at WINK News in Fort Myers, Florida.

Watch for Gabe to make her debut on Boston 25 starting on Tuesday morning.

The three new news time slots begin Monday, bringing more breaking news, weather on the 10s, and a check on what’s happening in your community.

Watch Boston 25 Now starting Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

