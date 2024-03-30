Boston 25 News: Celebrating Women's History Month

March marks Women’s History Month, and Boston 25 news has been celebrating with profiles of local women who are making a mark in our community. In this 30-minute special, Boston 25 News anchor and reporter Kelly Sullivan sits down with former CDC head Rochelle Walensky, to talk about leading the country through a pandemic in a sea of controversy, and to hear how she’s helping the healthcare leaders of tomorrow. We feature Dress for Success: a local program that helps women find appropriate attire to help them with job interviews. We meet the new head of “Meet Boston”, to hear how she is hoping to drive more visitors to the Boston area. And we talk to women overcoming stereotypes to lead in trades professions from car repair to plumbing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group