Body recovered from quarry in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass — A person’s body was recovered from a quarry in Westford Monday, fire officials told Boston 25 News.

First responders were called to Merrill’s Quarry on Tygnsboro Road around 4:15 p.m., according to the Westford Fire Department.

Emergency crews, including members of the Lowell Dive Team, combed the water eventually pulling the body out of the water at 5:26 p.m.

Westford Fire says the body was recovered from a part of the quarry where the water measures 40 feet deep.

Officials told Boston 25 News this was the second time in recent weeks that crews were called to the quarry. Last week, another swimmer was rescued and is now at home recovering.

In 2018, a teen died after jumping into the water and never resurfaced.

Fire officials say the quarry is a dangerous jumping point and only allows for a visibility of about four feet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

