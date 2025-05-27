Body of missing UNH student recovered in nearby town

NEWINGTON, NH — The body of a University of New Hampshire student who has been missing since this past November was recovered in a town near the school, police said Tuesday.

24-year-old Alexis Garcia had been missing since November 21, according to Durham police.

Police in Newington informed the Durham Police Department that someone had reported a body on the shoreline of Little Bay on Friday.

Garcia’s body was positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on May 25th, 2025.

Durham police said there is no suspicion of foul play and the investigation has been closed.

