Body of college student who vanished from gathering in New Hampshire found in river

HANOVER, N.H. — The body of a missing college student who vanished from a “social gathering” in New Hampshire over the weekend was found in a river, law enforcement and education officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a missing Dartmouth College student in the area of 8 Boathouse Road near the docks of the Connecticut River in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Sunday recovered the body of 20-year-old Won Jang about 65 feet offshore after an hourslong search, according to Hanover Police Chief Charles B. Dennis.

Scott C. Brown, the dean of Dartmouth College, said Jang was reported missing Sunday afternoon after he attended a gathering near the river on Saturday night.

“I write to share the sad and difficult news that Won Jang ‘26 has died. Won had been reported missing late this afternoon following a social gathering last night near the Connecticut River,” Brown wrote in a statement. “His body was found this evening in the river after a search involving state and local emergency responders. There is no indication that Won’s death involved foul play.”

Jang was a biomedical engineering major from Middletown, Delaware, and a fraternity brother at Beta Alpha Omega, according to Brown.

“Won wholeheartedly embraced opportunities at Dartmouth to pursue his academic and personal passions. He served as a project manager at the DALI Lab, was a research assistant at Thayer, and participated in the TuckLAB entrepreneurship program,” Brown added. “He supported his peers and found fast friendships as an international student mentor for the Office of Pluralism and Leadership and as a fraternity brother at Beta Alpha Omega. He enthusiastically took part in the Dartmouth community, from starting his own band to playing club squash and joining the snowboarding team.”

Counselors will be made available for grieving students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of Jang’s death but police noted that a preliminary investigation indicated that foul play is not suspected.

New Hampshire Fish and Game assisted local authorities in the search for Jang.

