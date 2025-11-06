Bobcat breaks into New Hampshire home, leaves behind damage

HEBRON, N.H. — A family in Hebron, New Hampshire, had an unexpected and wild encounter this week when a bobcat found its way into their home.

The animal was spotted falling from a wall inside the house on Monday.

The father and son quickly jumped into action, moving furniture—including a couch—to help guide the bobcat back outside.

After about 20 tense minutes, the bobcat finally exited the home.

It left behind scratch marks on the wall, but fortunately, no one was injured.

