Boat crash in Boston Harbor leaves 3 people seriously injured

BOSTON — Rescue crews rushed into action Tuesday morning after a boat crash in Boston Harbor left three men seriously injured, officials said.

The boaters were in the water near Moon Island when the vessel they were on crashed in the area of the old Long Island Bridge, according to Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Tom Finn.

The Boston Police Department Harbor Unit assisted Boston EMS paramedics in getting out to the injured men. They were then stabilized and brought back to shore.

“They must have struck something, I just don’t know what they struck,” Finn told reporters.

Finn said the injured men were in “stable condition and awake” despite suffering serious injuries in the crash.

The boaters, whose names haven’t been released, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Video from the scene showed the bloodied men being loaded into awaiting ambulances.

The boat in question, which had three attached fishing rods, had to be towed away. A Boston 25 News photographer spotted crews assessing the vessel’s heavy front-end damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men were ejected in the crash or if they were wearing life jackets.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

