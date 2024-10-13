“Blue Out Night” to honor the life of late Hanson Football fan

Hanson, Mass. — It was a joyous night of football and remembrance, as Hanson Youth Football hosted “Blue Out Night” to honor their biggest fan and most dedicated supporter, Nicholas “Trippy” Nugent.

Trippy was known for leading the team out onto the field. He dished out high-fives to everybody, patrolled the sidelines, cheered on the team, and being close to his cousins.

Trippy was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a form of a terminal brain tumor, and after a hard-fought 18-month battle, Trippy passed away on March 31, 2024, at the age of 7. In his honor, the not-for-profit Team Trippy Foundation was founded, in his honor, to help provide financial aid and sponsorship to help families better manage their childhood cancer journey.

Hanson and Sandwich Football played against one another on Saturday night, and in honor of Trippy’s favorite color blue, hosted “Blue Out Night”. The Hanson Warriors wore blue socks while Sandwich wore their home blue jerseys.

Special shirts dedicated to the night were sold, alongside multiple town restaurants and food vendors donating percentages of their profits to the foundation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

