Big money at stake as unclaimed prize won on Powerball ticket sold in Mass. nears expiration

EAST MARLBORO, Mass. — Big money is at stake as an unclaimed prize won on a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts nears its expiration, state lottery officials announced Tuesday.

There is a deadline of Nov. 20, 2025, to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize from the game’s drawing on November 20, 2024.

The winning ticket was sold at New Capital Farms Convenience Store at 554 Boston Post Road in East Marlboro.

The winning numbers are 16-30-60-62-64, with a Powerball of 25. The ticket was a Quic Pic and part of a drawing with a jackpot that eventually reached $256 million.

Unclaimed prizes go to the Commonwealth’s net profit for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

