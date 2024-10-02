Big Lots closing six Massachusetts locations

Big Lots is closing more locations including six in Massachusetts.

Big Lots’ website shows that “Going out of business” sales are starting at the stores in Ashland, Danvers, Dennisport, Northampton, Seekonk, and West Springfield.

Could filings show the retail chain says it’s slated to shut the door on a total of 344 stores while in its bankruptcy process. That is nearly 50 more locations from previous filings.

Only six states including Rhode Island were spared from closures.

The Claremont location in New Hampshire and the Portland location in Maine are closing. Locations in Rutland and Barre, Vermont are also shutting down.

Click here to find out if your local store is closing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group