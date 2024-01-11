‘Best coach in NFL history’: Tom Brady reacts after Patriots part ways with Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — Hours after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that the team was parting ways with Bill Belichick, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady called his former boss “the best coach in the history of the NFL.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL,” Brady wrote in a social media post. “He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him.”

During a joint news conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon, Kraft and Belichick said that they had “mutually agreed” to part ways after 24 seasons, 17 division titles, and six Super Bowl wins.

Brady was under center for most of Belichick’s tenure in Foxboro, leading New England’s offense during Super Bowl victories in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

“We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport,” Brady wrote. “Although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons, I learned, were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization, to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and do our job.”

Brady credited Belichick with helping him become the surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer that he ultimately ended his career as.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next,” Brady wrote.

