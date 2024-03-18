Battery explosion at Cape Cod home leaves victim with serious burn injuries

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A battery explosion sparked a fire at a home on Cape Cod on Sunday, leaving a resident with serious burn injuries, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a battery explosion and an active fire at 139 North Main Street in South Yarmouth found a victim suffering from serious burns to his face and hands, according to Yarmouth Fire and Rescue.

Crews from Yarmouth, Dennis, and Hyannis worked to extinguish the fire while the victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport, where was then flown to a Boston hospital for additional treatment.

There were no other injuries to residents of the home or firefighters.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the explosion.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

