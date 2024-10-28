Two teens, three rescuers hospitalized after boat capsizes off Falmouth beach

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two teens were hospitalized with hypothermia after their boat capsized in heavy surf over the weekend.

The Falmouth Fire Department says they responded to Black Beach on Saturday just after 5 p.m. for a report of a capsized sailboat with two people in the water.

Ambulances along with several marina assets, including an inflatable boat and the 31′ fire rescue boat station in Falmouth Harbor quickly responded to the scene.

Arriving crews found two teenage sailors in the water near an overturned 14′ sailboat. A family member of the capsized sailors was also in the water trying to help.

Authorities say everyone in the water was wearing a flotation device, but high surf and wind conditions made the rescue especially difficult.

The family member trying to help was the first person removed by rescue crews. The inflatable boat was sent into the surf to try to locate the two teen sailors.

A U.S. Coast Guard 45′ vessel responded from Buzzards Bay to assist, and after utilizing a drone from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, the two sailors were spotted making their way to shoals further south of the initial capsizing, according to officials.

Both sailors were assisted by emergency crews to the beach. The two teens were transported to Falmouth Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Officials say two fire rescue personnel sustained minor injuries while operating in the surf and were transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation.

A police officer was also brought to the ER for evaluation.

The capsized sailboat was towed into deeper waters by Falmouth Fire Rescue’s 31-foot vessel. Crews transported the sailboat to the Coast Guard to handle navigation hazards.

Operations on the beach ended just after 9 p.m. Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Rescue and Mashpee firefighters provided station coverage in Falmouth.

