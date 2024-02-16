Police: Shots fired into Falmouth home while residents were inside

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after several shots were fired into an occupied home on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Falmouth Police say the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of 39 Brick Kiln Road. Several people were in the home at the time of the shooting, although no injuries were reported.

Officials say this incident appears isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kurt Ruta at 774-255-4527 ext. 4529.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group