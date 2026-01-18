Barnstable County man pleads guilty to embezzlement of labor union

BOSTON — A West Yarmouth man has pleaded guilty after he was caught stealing funds from a labor union.

67-year-old Kenneth Mattoon pleaded guilty to embezzlement of labor union assets in federal court on Thursday.

Mattoon served as an officer of the labor union of the Barnstable Massachusetts Department of Public Works Employees Local Number 3003 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO. From May 2020 to May 2025, it’s reported that Mattoon embezzled money.

The charge of embezzlement from a labor union provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

