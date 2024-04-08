Ayer woman facing 30 counts of animal cruelty after 162 animals seized from home, DA says

AYER, Mass. — A 77-year-old Ayer woman facing numerous animal cruelty charges is expected in court on Monday after 162 animals were seized from her home, the district attorney said.

Ruth Maxant-Schulz, 77, of Ayer is scheduled to be arraigned n Ayer District Court on 30 counts of animal cruelty, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Maxant-Schulz was charged following an investigation that resulted in the animals being seized from the property, Ryan said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Ayer is a small town in Middlesex County, close to Devens and northwest of Concord. The town had a population of 8,408 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

