Avian flu found in domestic flock at poultry farm in Mass., state officials say

Avian flu has been detected in a domestic flock of birds at a poultry farm in Massachusetts, and the birds have since been destroyed, state agricultural officials said Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources “safely depopulated and disposed of a non-commercial backyard flock in Dukes County due to the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza,” agency officials said in a statement.

“Birds on the affected premises exhibited clinical signs consistent with HPAI and tested positive for the disease,” officials said.

Dukes County is a coastal county comprised primarily of islands located south of Cape Cod, including Martha’s Vineyard.

The risk of humans contracting Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza from infected birds is very low, officials said. Humans who are most at risk of becoming infected are people who have prolonged close contact with sick or dead birds.

This is the second domestic flock in Massachusetts to test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu this year, officials said.

State officials are “advising backyard and commercial poultry owners to practice strong biosecurity measures to prevent domestic poultry from having contact with wild birds since the HPAI virus is continuing to circulate in the wild bird population.”

“Eliminating standing water and preventing domestic birds from having access to ponds, streams, and wetland areas that attract wild waterfowl is of critical importance,” officials said.

“Allowing domestic flocks to have ‘free range’ poses substantial risk of exposure” to avian flu," officials said.

“The consequences can be deadly,” officials said.

Both wild and domesticated birds can become infected with avian flu.

Waterfowl and other aquatic birds are most at risk for infection, although any bird species should be considered susceptible.

Birds may be infected with avian flu without showing any signs of illness.

Raptors, and wild mammals, especially those that scavenge on birds, such as foxes, can also become infected.

State officials urged residents to protect pets, as well:

Dogs should be leashed and kept away from areas where wild birds congregate or where dead waterfowl have been found.

Cat owners in suspected areas should consider keeping their cats indoors.

Farm cats should be discouraged from consuming their prey (birds or mice).

For more information, visit the following website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group