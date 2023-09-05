Authorities searching wooded area in Boxborough for potential assault suspect, state police say

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Local and state police are searching a wooded area by air and land near Route 495 in Boxborough for a man who may be connected to a potential assault, state police said.

Police described the male as white and wearing black pants and no shirt.

A perimeter has been established around the area, which is roughly bordered by Eldridge and Harvard roads, according to state police.

The search involves troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, local officers from the Boxborough Police Department and surrounding towns, State Police and local police K9 teams, and the State Police Air Wing are involved in the search at this time.

Local residents who “see a suspicious person or someone who seems out-of-place for his surroundings” should not approach him, and call 911, state police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

