Search underway for inmate who ‘walked away’ from Norfolk prison, police say

NORFOLK, Mass. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who “walked away” from a Norfolk prison, according to state correction officials and local police.

Kevin Michael O’Brien, 72, walked away from Pondville Correctional Facility at 1 Industries Drive in Norfolk, state Department of Correction officials and Walpole Police said in posts on Facebook.

“Please do not approach O’Brien. We ask anyone with information to call 911,” Department of Correction officials said.

Pondville Correctional is a minimum and pre-release facility for criminally-sentenced males, according to the state.

O’Brien was last seen on prison grounds around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Correction officials said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

Prison staff were conducting a routine check and discovered that O’Brien had not returned around 11 a.m., DOC officials said.

Video footage viewed by staff and DOC investigators spotted O’Brien leave the track area of the facility and walk into the nearby woods around 10 a.m.

“His direction of travel was unknown from the rear of the Pondville property,” Walpole Police said.

Authorities described O’Brien as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with a stocky build, and is partly bald with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with a crewneck sweatshirt, a navy-blue windbreaker, a navy blue ballcap, and thick, large black glasses and possibly clear headphones, officials said.

O’Brien is currently serving a sentence for theft of a motor vehicle.

State correction officials called area police departments and the Massachusetts State Police.

State investigators along with department K-9s and drones have been dispatched to the area.

Anyone who sees O’Brien is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

