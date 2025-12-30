Authorities investigating apparent homicide at Merrimack Valley home, DA says

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities are continuing to investigate an apparent homicide at a home in the Merrimack Valley, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home on Lyndale Avenue in Methuen on Monday night found a person unresponsive inside, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara.

Detectives worked late into the night, photographing and collecting evidence at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police and local investigators have not released the victim’s name or gender, and no arrests have been confirmed.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that a mother and her son live in the home and that both work in a nearby school district. The neighbor also stated that he didn’t see anything unusual before the officers arrived.

The DA’s office has not provided details on what led officers to respond to the home.

