Authorities identify e-bike rider killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — An electric bicycle rider was killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Monday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 14 in Concord just before 9 p.m. found an e-bike that had collided with an SUV, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The e-bike rider, identified as Keerati Nakklee of Concord, was rushed to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the Nakklee attempted to cross the highway at the top of the Exit 14 offramp when the driver of a Hyundai Tucson merged onto the ramp and collided with him, state police noted.

At this time, it remains unclear why Nakklee was operating an e-bike on the highway.

"E-bikes are not subject to registration, licensing or insurance requirements that apply to vehicles, and cannot be legally operated on an interstate in New Hampshire," state police reminded the public.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the crash is urged to contact Trooper Kevin Barry at 603-223-4381 or Kevin.J.Barry@dos.nh.gov.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group