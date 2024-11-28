Authorities capture inmate who escaped from NH hospital

DOVER, NH — Authorities have captured the inmate who escaped from a New Hampshire hospital Wednesday morning.

John Pownall escaped from Exeter Hospital around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday morning despite the 57-year-old’s court order to remain at the facility until medically able to return to the Rockingham County Jail, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ashley Gustafson helped Pownall escape from the hospital and field in a white KIA sedan with a New Hampshire license plate.

Police say Pownall removed his ankle monitoring device in a CVS parking lot in Stratham, New Hampshire.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Boston 25 that both Pownall and Gustafson were located by Dover, NH police.

Additional details on their capture were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

