Police investigating large crime scene on the North Shore

LYNN, Mass. — Police investigated a large crime scene on the North Shore early Thursday morning.

Police were called to High Street in Lynn overnight and taped off the street while they investigated.

At least two evidence markers could be seen on the ground behind yellow crime scene tape.

Officers remained at the scene for a few hours.

Lynn police referred Boston 25 News to the Essex County District Attorney’s office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

