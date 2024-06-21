Massachusetts man arrested on child pornography charges, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — An Auburn man has been arrested on child pornography charges, police said Friday.

Wildreen Montano, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, police said. He was initially held on $10,040 bail, and a judge reduced his bail to $2,000 following his arraignment in Worcester District Court.

Auburn Police detectives obtained a search warrant for Montano’s home in Auburn on Thursday. Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Montano.

State police assigned to the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force and Cyber Crime Unit also responded to the scene and examined digital evidence at the home. A state police K9 assisted investigators by detecting digital storage devices within the home.

Detectives do not believe that any of the children depicted in the images recovered from Montano’s home are from the Auburn community, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group