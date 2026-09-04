Attleboro police seek suspect in connection with vehicle break-in

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Attleboro police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a vehicle break-in.

Police said surveillance footage captured the break-in on May Street on Wednesday at 3:15 a.m.

According to police, two pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen from the vehicle.

Officers said the person was seen heading towards Newport Avenue.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Attleboro police.

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