‘Asking for change’: Push for safety continues as Hyde Park community mourns boy hit, killed by bus

City Councilors and residents of the Hyde Park community continue to push the conversation for more safety infrastructure in the neighborhood, after 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph was struck and killed by a school bus just a little over a week ago.

More speed, bumps, crosswalks and stop signs are just some of the changes neighbors say can help keep the neighborhood safe.

“To honor the legacy, to honor the life of Lens especially in this situation where the residents of Hyde Park are asking for change and their asking for something immediate,” City Councilor Enrique Pepen tells Boston 25 News. “This is going to take a community effort. I know that Hyde Park is mourning as a community, the bus drivers are mourning, the family is obviously mourning so it’s going to take all of us to come together and pray for one another too,” he added.

Residents tell Boston 25 News intersections like Truman and Washington Street are dangerous, especially when drivers careless.

“It’s wild how people drive, you know what I mean, you see so many kids and the fact that they drive the way that they do it’s crazy,” a Hyde Park resident tells Boston 25 News.

Boston Police says this is still an open investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The West Fairmount Hill Community Group is expected to host a community gathering to discuss community concerns later this month.

