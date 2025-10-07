Arrests made in connection with murder of man in Derry, NH

DERRY, NH — Three people have been arrested and two men are facing murder charges has been made in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 41-year-old man in a Rockingham County town this past May.

Marco Junior Marquez Vera, 20, was arrested in Madrid, Spain, and Jeffrey Li, 18, was arrested in Queens, New York, on second-degree murder charges in the May 19 death of Gui Lin in Derry, according to New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s office.

The AG’s office alleges the two men traveled with 18-year-old Ayaan Nisaar to address to commit a burglary. Lin was stabbed in the heart and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Nisaar was arrested in Queens.

While only Li and Vera are facing second-degree murder charges, all three men are facing charges of robbery, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, officials said.

