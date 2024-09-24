Arrest made in Jamaica Plain shooting that injured one, police say

BOSTON — Authorities have made an arrest after a person was shot Monday night in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Officers responding to the area of 277 Centre Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say an arrest has been made although the name of the suspect and the charges they are facing were not immediately available.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

