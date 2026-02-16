Around 100 cats rescued from Rhode Island home

WOONSOCKET, RI — About 100 cats were rescued from a home in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on Friday.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said the animals were removed from a 1,200-square-foot apartment due to overcrowded conditions.

Officials said it is unclear how long the cats had been living in the residence. Many of the female cats are pregnant.

Despite the large number of animals, the RISPCA reported that the cats appeared to be well-fed, and investigators found no evidence of animal cruelty or hoarding.

RISPCA President Todd Cramer described the rescue as one of the largest in his career. Cramer, who has worked in animal welfare for more than 25 years, said the case stands out.

“In my 25 years of doing this, this is one of the most significant cases I’ve seen,” Cramer said.

The cat owner is not currently facing any charges.

The RISPCA is now focused on providing long-term care for the animals and is asking the community for help to manage the sudden influx.

“We could use the community’s help in a variety of ways,” Cramer said. “Donations of cat food are always helpful, and volunteering at our Planeway location allows our staff to come here and care for these cats.”

Officials say anyone interested in donating supplies or volunteering can contact the RISPCA directly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

