Armed robbery suspects removed from Dorchester home after standoff

DORCHESTER — A standoff in Dorchester lasted for several hours before police were finally able to remove all three armed robbery suspects from a home before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Three suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a barbershop on Blue Hill Ave in Roxbury around 4:00 p.m. boarded themselves on a home on Adams Street, Boston police say.

A SWAT team responded to the Dorchester home and were able to get two of the suspects to exit.

A third suspect remained in the house before finally turning himself over to police late Thursday night.

The three suspects were arrested and transported to the Roxbury police station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group