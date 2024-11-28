Armed home invasion on Thanksgiving morning prompts Stoneham police investigation

Stoneham, Mass. — The Stoneham Police Department is currently investigating an armed house invasion that occurred early Thanksgiving morning.

Officers reported to the an apartment complex on Fallon Road at 5:30am. When officers arrived, the victims had said that two individuals had entered their unlocked apartment while they were sleeping after returning home for the night.

The suspected home invaders had forced their way into the victims bedroom and demanded money. One of the victims stated that one of the suspects was in possession of a folding knife, and had punched one of the victims and threatened to stab them if they didn’t remain silent.

The suspects then raided the apartment, taking numerous valuables and getting away with an unknown amount of money.

One of the suspects was described as a Black male, wearing a mask, a green and black North Face jacket and black sweatpants. The other suspect was described as a white male with blue eyes, wearing a mask and all black clothing.

An increase in police presence and additional patrols within the area of the break in. Police have stated that they do not believe that this was a random act of violence.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the incident, police are asking you to contact Stoneham Police Detective Sgt. Christopher Dalis at 781-438-1215 ext. 3133.

An investigation is actively ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

