Arkansas woman sentenced to prison after stealing $300K from elderly customers at NH credit union

CONCORD, NH — An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to Federal Prison after stealing over $300,000 from elderly customers at a New Hampshire credit union.

27-year-old Tyra Brown of Benton, Arkansas, is facing a 36-month sentence and three years of supervised release.

Brown worked as a customer service representative for a New Hampshire credit union, which allowed her access to customers’ personal identifying information, security questions, and answers.

The information was to be used only for business purposes, however, Brown used the information to embezzle $301,674.89 from at least 10 elderly victims and attempted to steal $428,526.85 in total.

“The defendant deliberately abused her position of trust and chose to target elderly account holders, knowing some of whom were unfamiliar with electronic banking,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are vigilantly working to protect Granite Staters from fraudsters like the defendant.”

Brown pleaded guilty back on January 23 to one count of wire fraud in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

