Are Mass. bridges in danger? Gov. Healey reacts to cargo ship crash that took down Baltimore bridge

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday said her administration is going to be “proactive” in making certain that the state is taking all possible steps to “ensure the safety” of local ports and bridges just hours after a cargo ship crash caused the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Maryland officials said the container ship lost power and rammed into the Key Bridge, causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters.

Healey was asked about the devastating Key Bridge collapse during a late-morning appearance on Boston Public Radio with hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan.

“It’s absolutely devastating and heartbreaking. I was actually supposed to be meeting with [Maryland] Gov. Moore this morning,” Healey said. “He had to fly back in the middle of the night to attend to this and I have been in touch with him. I have offered our support as a state to Maryland and to Baltimore. My thoughts are with all of the victims and survivors – all those affected by this tragedy.”

Braude asked Healey how concerned residents need to be over the possibility of a local bridge collapse, especially with hundreds of “structurally deficient” bridges scattered across Massachusetts.

“There are a few things that I will note. Number one, we continue to inspect our bridges here in Massachusetts. The Tobin was inspected, for example, as recently as a couple of months ago,” Healey said. “Number two, Massachusetts does not have the same kind of cargo traffic that they have through the Port of Baltimore. We used to, but in recent years that has changed and much of it is happening with cargo coming into Massachusetts but not having to pass under bridges.”

In the wake of the collapse, Healey told Braude and Eagan that she plans to meet with the Coast Guard, MassDOT, Massport, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“Number three, it’s important that we be proactive here...I want to make sure that we are having conversations to make sure that all of our protocols are where they need to be and that we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our ports and our bridges,” Healey explained.

It was not clear how many people were driving on the 1.6-mile steel bridge when it fell, though Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said authorities had begun to stop traffic, likely saving lives.

A public webcam captured footage of the dramatic collapse of the bridge.

