BALTIMORE — A container ship has rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters early Tuesday, and rescuers searched for survivors, according to state and local officials.

It was also not clear what caused the cargo ship to crash into the bridge before the busy morning commute.

Shocking video shows moment cargo ship struck Baltimore bridge, causing collapse

